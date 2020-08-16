Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRNO. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,807,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,120,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 377,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.