TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TELA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELA Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TELA Bio stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 13.07.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TELA Bio by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,449,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TELA Bio by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in TELA Bio by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in TELA Bio by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 724,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 527,391 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

