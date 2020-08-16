TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 734.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 728.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Tudor Pickering raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.87.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.64 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

