Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCRR. Roth Capital raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of TCRR opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.88. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

