Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.88. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.