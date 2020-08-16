Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.85) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCRR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $406.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.88. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

