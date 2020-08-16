SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.94

SysGroup PLC (LON:SYS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and traded as low as $31.10. SysGroup shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.50.

About SysGroup (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud hosting and managed IT services the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Value Added Resale (VAR) of Products/Services. The Managed Services segment offers various forms of managed services to customers.

