SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.