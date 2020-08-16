Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Switch has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

SWCH opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 537,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,570. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

