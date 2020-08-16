Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,700 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Trimble worth $42,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.38 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,272 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

