Swiss National Bank Increases Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $40,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after buying an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,699,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,503,000. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,854,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $243,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,443 shares of company stock worth $21,082,017 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $137.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $141.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.