Swiss National Bank Has $44.36 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Waters worth $44,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Waters by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 10,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $215.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.19 and its 200-day moving average is $198.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

