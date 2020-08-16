Swiss National Bank Has $43.14 Million Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Roku worth $43,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 154.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,337,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,119.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,369 shares of company stock worth $40,620,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.52.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $146.85 on Friday. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.