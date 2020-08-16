Swiss National Bank Has $42.92 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.46% of Lamb Weston worth $42,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,077,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 144,479 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 302,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 53,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.