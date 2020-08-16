Swiss National Bank Has $42.86 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $42,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 75.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $193.76 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $196.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.