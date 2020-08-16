Swiss National Bank Has $42.31 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $42,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,712 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.