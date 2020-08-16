Swiss National Bank Has $41.24 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117,073 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Nordson worth $41,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 11.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $2,070,237.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $206.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.47. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

