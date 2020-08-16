Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $43,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 222.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $3,624,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PKI stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,974 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

