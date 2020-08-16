Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Ulta Beauty worth $43,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $109,436,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 220,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 116,570 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.45.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average of $222.19. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

