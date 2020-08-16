Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $43,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 73,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $1,606,050. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Shares of BAH opened at $86.43 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

