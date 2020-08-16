SwiftCash Reaches Market Cap of $262,734.21 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $262,734.21 and $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 159,906,875 coins and its circulating supply is 159,186,444 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

