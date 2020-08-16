Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36

Surge Components Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.25. Surge Components shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 3,231 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Surge Components from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

About Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS)

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

