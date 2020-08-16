Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) Short Interest Update

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 417,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCON opened at $0.48 on Friday. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.96.
About Superconductor Technologies
