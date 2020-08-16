Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) Short Interest Update

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 417,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCON opened at $0.48 on Friday. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.96.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

