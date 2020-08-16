Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $188.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average of $187.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,859. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.