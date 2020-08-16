Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 30,053 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 75.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,053 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

