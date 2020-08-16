Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

STOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $87,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gene Liau sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $527,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,526 shares of company stock worth $1,023,872. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

