Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Steris by 41.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Steris in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NYSE STE opened at $158.70 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. Steris’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

