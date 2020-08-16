Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $44,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $158.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.