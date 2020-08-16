Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Short Interest Update

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBPH stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

