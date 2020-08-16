Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Spirent Communications stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirent Communications (SPMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.