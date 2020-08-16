SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $97.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

