Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.94.

NYSE SWN opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,508,000 after purchasing an additional 367,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,826 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,479 shares during the last quarter.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

