Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.94.
NYSE SWN opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.50.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
