SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sony Financial Holdings Inc. provides various life insurance, non life insurance, banking and other financial services through its subsidiaries. It provides insurance services for automobiles, marine accidents, fire accidents, road accidents, etc. The Company also provides mortgage loans and other banking services like saving, asset building and borrowing. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SNYFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of SNYFY opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

