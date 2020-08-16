Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 35.9% in June

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 671,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 20.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONM shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.54. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $912,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Tirva acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,875,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,714,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 48.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.