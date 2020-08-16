Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 137,127 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Solar Senior Capital worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

SUNS stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $222.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Senior Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

