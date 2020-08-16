Snovian.Space Tops One Day Volume of $352.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $742,096.69 and $352.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. In the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $695.09 or 0.05895531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 366,826,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,100,334 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

