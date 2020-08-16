Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.28% of Snap-on worth $96,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $153.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

