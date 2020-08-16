SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 207,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

SBOW opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.62. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $74,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,666.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

