Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of SBNY opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.73. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

