Short Interest in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Declines By 44.2%

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 157,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after buying an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $463.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $875.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

