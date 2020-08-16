Short Interest in SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Drops By 35.5%

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SZKMY stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $198.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.37.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

