Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Increases By 21.8%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
