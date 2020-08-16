Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Increases By 21.8%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Sify Technologies worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

