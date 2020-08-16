Short Interest in Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) Drops By 12.5%

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 418,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 27th total of 478,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 229,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

RWLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Rewalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Rewalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.63.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 379.84% and a negative return on equity of 111.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rewalk Robotics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

