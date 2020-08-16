Short Interest in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Declines By 22.3%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 27th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

