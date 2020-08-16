Short Interest in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Drops By 34.8%

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 258,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 166.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 82,707 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 47.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd alerts:

Shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.