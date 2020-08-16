Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Rises By 22.1%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $18.75 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

