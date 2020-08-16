Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Drops By 18.1%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $459.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 232.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

