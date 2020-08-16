Short Interest in Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Declines By 34.7%

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,916,300 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 70,270,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,914,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDRBF. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.57 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

