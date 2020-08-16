Short Interest in Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Declines By 34.7%

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,916,300 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 70,270,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,914,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDRBF. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.57 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

