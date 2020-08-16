Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Expands By 21.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CII. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 100.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 38.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $15.62 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

