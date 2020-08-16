Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $71,526.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $71,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,609.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 109,406 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $5,547,978.26.

On Monday, August 3rd, Antoine Papiernik sold 85,549 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $4,278,305.49.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Antoine Papiernik sold 171,071 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $7,516,859.74.

On Monday, June 8th, Antoine Papiernik sold 59,879 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,701,141.69.

On Friday, June 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 55,754 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,511,160.16.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Antoine Papiernik sold 7,996 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $359,979.92.

On Monday, June 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $58,500.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.79. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 727,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 489,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

